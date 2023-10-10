 MP: Two Allegedly Murdered By Sarpanch, Protesters Demand Justice
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Community members and relatives of two persons who were allegedly murdered by a village sarpanch staged a protest on Tuesday demanding justice for the victims and strict action against the accused. In a sensational case, two members of a family were crushed to death by a car here in Tikhi Rundi village under Jeeran police station locality on October 4.

The car occupants allegedly assaulted family members over some old rivalry and attempted to crush four persons. Two members of the family, Pattubai, 40, wife of Narayan Nath and Karan, 24, son of Amarnath, were crushed to death, while Rodu Nath, 60, and his wife Pawanbai, 53 were seriously injured. Villagers accused the sarpanch of being behind the incident.

Meanwhile, local police registered a case and began an investigation. Family members alleged that the village sarpanch, Sukhlal Nath, carried out this incident. He first hit them with his car and later ran over them. Angered over the incident, relatives launched a protest by placing the bodies on the main road, thereby disrupting traffic.

Following the assurances from the police and local administration, the protest was called off. However, community members approached the collectorate and handed over a memorandum addressed to SDM Mamta Khede demanding justice and arrest of the accused persons involved in the murder.

