MP Turned Into 'Apradh Pradesh', Scam State Under CM Chouhan: Nath

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress president Kamal Nath on Friday said that Madhya Pradesh has turned into ‘apradh pradesh (crime state)’ in 18-year rule of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"Madhya Pradesh has turned into a scam state and apradh pradesh. These are not my figures (related to crime) but those available on the internet. The maximum number of crimes took place under the current dispensation. The chief minister is unable to give a record of his 18 year-old government," Nath said while addressing reporters at Pati in tribal-dominated Barwani district.

"Now after 18 years and five months before state polls, he (Chouhan) has started remembering behne (sisters), employees, contractual staff and farmers to divert people's attention from the truth," Nath said in a swipe at the state government's Laldi Behna Yojana and some other populist announcements.

Nath bowed down to the sacred Narmada, Singaji Maharaj and Bhilatdev and said that today Shivraj Singh has turned MP into a “chaupatraj”.

The ruling BJP should keep in mind that in 2018, he got just five months (to prepare) before the Assembly polls, whereas now he has enough time to work (to win the 2023 polls), Nath added.

"Last time it was Kamal Nath's 2018 model, but this time it is Kamal Nath's 2023 model in action," he remarked.

Assembly polls are to be held in the state at the end of the year.

Slamming the BJP government over unemployment, Nath said that through one crore youths were jobless in the state, only 45 lakh have registered with employment exchanges etc. The rest, he said, have lost faith in the process.

Nath, a former Union minister of commerce and industry, said he had good relations with several industrialists but when they were asked to invest in MP they spoke about the state being mired in corruption.

Speaking about local issues, Nath said Barwani was among the most backward districts of the state and was lagging in terms of road infrastructure, health and education.

The BJP was planning to fool the people again (referring to 2023 Assembly polls) but the voters would not fall for their promises, he claimed.

Queried about the Jai Adivasi Yuva Sangthan (JAYS) outfit, Nath said its members were wise and concerned about the future. Their DNA was of the Congress itself and they were in touch with him like many others, Nath added.

Former Home Minister and Rajpur MLA Bala Bachchan said that Kamal Nath had worked with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Indiraji considered Nath as her third son. Congress made the law of pattas. He also made the PESA Act. Nath government waived loans of 62,000 farmers of Barwani when he was the chief minister.

Former MP Makansingh Solanki, who joined Congress, said that had the minister and the MPs been good leaders, then the roads here would have been good.