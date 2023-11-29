MP: Truck Carrying Fertilizer Overturns In Jhabua, Driver, Cleaner Have Narrow Escape |

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A truck laden with fertiliser overturned amidst dense fog on Boria road in Jhabua on Wednesday morning. The truck was en route from Ratlam to Rajgarh in Dhar district. Both driver and cleaner survived the accident.

Jhaknavada police post in-charge, Vinod Solanki, said that around 4 am, an overloaded truck (carrying reg no RJ 03 GA 7646) transporting fertiliser overturned due to thick fog near Madhukanya river in Jhaknavada.

The truck had significant damage in the accident, appearing as though the driver and cleaner might not have survived. However, both occupants miraculously escaped the accident with some minor injuries.

On being informed, emergency ambulance service arrived at the scene and rushed them to Petlawad Civil Hospital for treatment.

Truck was headed towards Dhar

The driver said that the truck, loaded with urea, was headed from Ratlam to the government fair price shop (PDS) in Rajgarh Town, Dhar district.

Police have warned drivers to exercise extreme caution while driving in foggy conditions, emphasising the need for reduced speed and heightened vigilance on the roads to prevent similar accidents in future.

In another similar incident, three people were killed while four others got injured after a mini truck and a truck collided due to fog in Anuppur district on Wednesday morning.