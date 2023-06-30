 MP: Trio Returning Home From Religious Place Killed In Road Accident
PTIUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 01:17 PM IST
Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons, including two teenagers, were killed when the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place near Talavali village on Thursday night, the official said.

The victims were residents of Sutreti village and returning home after visiting a religious place in Samoi village when they met with the accident, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Ravindra Rathi said.

The trio has been identified as Diwan Bhuria (18), Surya Bhuria (16) and Jonu Damor (30), the official added.

