MP: Training On National Deworming Day Held In Mhow | FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Paediatricians, teachers, Asha and Anganwadi workers were present in the training conducted for the preparations of the National Deworming Day.

Imparting training, Dr Ram Ashish Shukla said that National Deworming Day will be organised on September 20 and its preparations will be done from September 12 to 15. Under the National Deworming Day Programme, children aged between 1 year and 19 years will be given tablets.

Also, this important programme is to be done by the joint effort of the health department, education department and women and child development.

On National Deworming Day, deworming medicines will be given free of cost through schools and Anganwadis. There are significant benefits of deworming for children. It improves with blood loss, better nutritional status helps in improving school and Anganwadi attendance and learning ability.

