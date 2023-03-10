MP: Tigress, that was to be released into Madhav National Park, goes missing

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A tigress, that was set to be released into Madhav National Park on Friday noon, has gone missing from Panna Tiger Reserve.

Earlier, a tiger and two tigress were to be released into MNP. Now, as the forest officials are unable to track the location of the lost tigress, only one tiger and a tigress will be released.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will release the big cats in Madhav National Park.

The tigress has been missing since last two days. According to the Field director of Panna Tiger Reserve, Bijendra Jha, 2 tigers have already been tranquilised. As soon as it was decided to tranquillise the third tigress on March 8, her location could not be tracked.

Forest Department officials said that the team is busy in search of the tigress.

After about 27 years, Madhav National Park will hear the roar of a tiger. All preparations have been completed.

For now, the tiger and tigress will be kept in different enclosures. After a few days, they will be released in the forest after acclimatisation.

