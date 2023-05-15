 MP: Tiger that strayed into Mhow's Army War College killed child before getting trapped
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger that strayed into the Army War College (AWC) campus at Mhow last week killed a child on Sunday night, a few hours before getting trapped by the forest team.

The tiger was first captured in CCTV cameras while it was roaming near gate no. 3 of the campus on the intervening night of May 7 and May 8.

The video clip of the tiger wandering on the AWC campus went viral on social media platforms. And since then, the foresters had been trying to catch the tiger and had even deployed drones to scan the area, but to no avail.

They had strategically placed two cages to trap it. And it was on intervening night of Sunday and Monday that the tiger was finally caught, but unfortunately after a killing a child last night.

