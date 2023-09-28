 MP: TI Distributes `Behna Suraksha Card’ At Haat Bazaar In Jobat
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: TI Distributes `Behna Suraksha Card’ At Haat Bazaar In Jobat

MP: TI Distributes `Behna Suraksha Card’ At Haat Bazaar In Jobat

The special feature of this `Behna Suraksha Card’ is that it would contain all necessary safety guidelines and a QR code.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 09:22 PM IST
article-image

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): Under Police Didi programme, Jobat station in-charge Aarti Charate and his team distributed `Behna Suraksha Card’ to women working at Haat Bazaar on Thursday. The Police Didi programme was inaugurated by SP Rajesh Vyas on Wednesday for women's safety.

This card would also be provided to schools, girls’ hostels, Aanganwadi centres, women's self-help groups and other public areas to increase awareness and vigil to curb crimes against women and girl children.

The special feature of this `Behna Suraksha Card’ is that it would contain all necessary safety guidelines and a QR code. By scanning the code on Google Scan, a person can get access to all information about police officers and police stations in charge.

A lady cop as a Police Didi would also visit several girls’ hostels for counselling sessions and to inform women about their rights. This programme would be monitored by Jobat SDOP Neeraj Namdev.

Read Also
Bhopal: 3 Km Long Traffic Jam At VIP Road As Locals Line Up Vehicles To Watch IAF Air Show Rehearsal
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Divyang Children Throng Ganesh Pandal, Receive Rousing Welcome In Sendhwa

MP: Divyang Children Throng Ganesh Pandal, Receive Rousing Welcome In Sendhwa

MP: 47 More CCTVs Installed To Strengthen City Vigil In Ratlam

MP: 47 More CCTVs Installed To Strengthen City Vigil In Ratlam

Ayushman Bhav: Over 1,300 Take Benefit Of Free Mega Health Fair In Mahidpur

Ayushman Bhav: Over 1,300 Take Benefit Of Free Mega Health Fair In Mahidpur

MP: CRPF Celebrates Veterans’ Day In Neemuch

MP: CRPF Celebrates Veterans’ Day In Neemuch

Monkey Goes Craze: Dozen People Injured In Attack In Neemuch

Monkey Goes Craze: Dozen People Injured In Attack In Neemuch