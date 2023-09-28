MP: TI Distributes `Behna Suraksha Card’ At Haat Bazaar In Jobat

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): Under Police Didi programme, Jobat station in-charge Aarti Charate and his team distributed `Behna Suraksha Card’ to women working at Haat Bazaar on Thursday. The Police Didi programme was inaugurated by SP Rajesh Vyas on Wednesday for women's safety.

This card would also be provided to schools, girls’ hostels, Aanganwadi centres, women's self-help groups and other public areas to increase awareness and vigil to curb crimes against women and girl children.

The special feature of this `Behna Suraksha Card’ is that it would contain all necessary safety guidelines and a QR code. By scanning the code on Google Scan, a person can get access to all information about police officers and police stations in charge.

A lady cop as a Police Didi would also visit several girls’ hostels for counselling sessions and to inform women about their rights. This programme would be monitored by Jobat SDOP Neeraj Namdev.

