 MP: Three Years On, Bagli Martyr’s Family Yet To Get Assured Compensation
Madanlal Verma, a forest guard, was shot dead by poachers in February 2021 in the Punjapura forest range under forest division Bagli.

Updated: Monday, February 19, 2024, 09:40 PM IST
Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): Family members of a martyred forest guard who laid his life in ambush, have alleged that they were yet to get the compensation promised (one crore rupees) by the state government even after three years of his death.

Despite the state government's declaration of Verma as a martyr and the subsequent arrest of the accused, the family's hopes for support remain unfulfilled.

The then Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, had promised compensation and other forms of assistance to the bereaved family. The forest beat in Punjapura was named after him and his funeral was conducted with state honours.

Despite numerous pleas, including meetings with officials and letters to the state government, all went in vain. The late forest guard’s wife Krishna Verma stated that instead of respect, the family feels insulted by the government's inaction. While the compassionate appointment for Madanlal Verma's son has been secured, the assurances of a house and a statue in his honour remain unfulfilled.

Forest Division Dewas's office has sent reports to the government several times regarding this matter, but action is yet to be taken.

