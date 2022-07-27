e-Paper Get App

MP: Three tribal sisters found hanging from tree, suicide suspected

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 06:51 PM IST
Representation Pic | FPJ

Khandwa (MP), Jul 27 (PTI) The bodies of three tribal sisters were found hanging from a tree at a hamlet in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Wednesday.

They were found hanging at Kota Falya near Bhamgarh village around 11 pm on Tuesday, he said.

"The villagers found the three sisters hanging from a tree and alerted the police. The deceased were identified as Sonu (23) and her two younger sisters Savitri (21) and Lalita (19)," Khandwa Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh said.

They were living with their mother in the village and their father had died four years back, he said, adding that besides their mother, the deceased are survived by two sisters and three brothers.

"Preliminary investigation and forensic examination indicated that the three sisters committed suicide, but the incident is being probed from all angles to know the exact cause behind it," the SP added.

After being alerted about the recovery of bodies, the personnel of Jawar police station reached the spot around 2 am (on Wednesday), he said.

Thereafter, the police brought down the bodies with the help of villagers. The bodies were later sent for post-mortem, Singh said, adding that a detailed investigation into the matter is underway.

