MP: Three of a family killed in road accident in Jaora

HomeIndoreMP: Three of a family killed in road accident in Jaora

The deceased were identified as Keshuram Dindore, 32, his wife Narmadabai, 28 and 14-year-old son Praveen.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 11:01 PM IST
Representative Photo
Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons including a minor and a woman were killed in a road accident that took place on Tuesday late evening on Ujjain by-pass, police said. The deceased were identified as Keshuram Dindore, 32, his wife Narmadabai, 28 and 14-year-old son Praveen. Keshuram's daughter Shivani, 13, who was with them was seriously injured and admitted to Ratlam district hospital.

Jaora police informed that the accident took place near Lalkheda on Ujjain by-pass on the outskirt of Jaora town at around 8 pm when Keshuram, his wife and two kids were heading towards their native place Moria village when a rashly driven car rammed their motorcycle from behind.

Keshuram died on the spot, while his wife and son were declared dead by doctors at the hospital.

Keshuram and his wife were crushed under the wheels of the car. After the accident, there was an atmosphere of sorrow in Moria village.

Deceased family members informed that Keshuram used to work as a mason in the village and he had three children.

His eldest son Arun is married and works as a labourer in the same village. Recently, Keshuram had gone to his in-lawís village Gautampura for work and was returning to his native village for Gowardhan Pooja on Tuesday evening, when the incident took place. Villagers demanded that the family should get compensation so that their financial condition does not suffer.

article-image

