MP: Three killed after truck hits them at railway crossing in Jhabua

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed, and another was injured when a truck hit them at a railway crossing in Petlawad tehsil of Jhabua district on Thursday, police said. After hitting the victims who were waiting to cross the tracks, the rashly driven truck broke the barricade of the Bamaniya railway crossing, located 65 km from the district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Agam Jain said. The truck driver fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind, police said. After the accident, some people staged a protest on the rail track which connects Delhi and Mumbai, demanding that an overbridge or an underpass be built there replacing the barricaded crossing to prevent the recurrence of such incidents which have become frequent, eyewitnesses said.

Farmer heading to bring urea dies

The deceased included a farmer from Rampuria village and a couple from Karwad village. According to information, Kalu, son of Mansingh Dodiar, a farmer from Khawasa was going to take urea from Rampuria when he met with the accident and died. Besides, Subhashchandra Bhandari and his wife Manorama Bhandari of Khawasa village were going to participate in the religious programme from Karvad too died in the accident. According to information, Kalu and Manorama died on the spot, while Subhashchandra Bhandari was severely injured and was referred to Baroda from Petlawad civil hospital but died on the way.