MP: Three Incidents Of Molestation Of Minors Reported On Single Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three incidents of molestation with minor girls were reported at Banganga police station on Tuesday. In the first incident, a youth molested a 16-year-old girl at her place on Tuesday and when her father confronted the accused, he stabbed him on his back.

According to the police, a woman lodged a complaint stating that accused Rahul Yadav molested her daughter and fled after pushing her, when she reached there. Later, she informed her husband about the incident. He confronted the accused and asked him why he harassed the girl. The accused began to abuse him and stabbed him in his back. The police registered a case against the accused under sections 333, 75, 78, 296 and 351(1) of the BNS, and 7/8 of the POCSO Act.

In the second incident, a 17-year-old girl lodged a complaint stating that accused Jitendra Yadav came to her house when she was alone. He forcibly tried to touch her with bad intentions and harassed her. She screamed for help and people nearby rushed to her help and caught the accused. The police registered a case under sections 74 and 75(1) of the BNS, and 7/8 of the POCSO Act.

In the third incident, a case was registered against a youth for molestation under sections 74, 78 and 126(2) of the BNS, and 7/8 of the POCSO Act on a complaint of a 13-year-old girl. She told cops that she was going with her cousin when accused Deepak confronted her and asked for her name. She ignored him and walked forward when the accused followed her with bad intentions.