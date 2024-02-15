 MP: Three Held For Robbing Man Of Mobile In 2022
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 09:52 PM IST
article-image

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): With the help of Ujjain cyber police, Mahidpur police solved a long-pending robbery case of 2022 while tracing a stolen mobile phone from Uttar Pradesh. Following this, three culprits linked to this crime were apprehended under the guidance of ASP Nitesh Bhargava and SDOP Sunil Kumar Varkade.

The events unfolded after Anirudh Joshi filed a complaint at Mahidpur police station regarding his ordeal on September 19, 2022. He reported that three unidentified individuals on a motorcycle intercepted him near Tulsapur Phata and forcibly took away his mobile phone worth Rs 15,000 and ATM card. Soon after the registration of the complaint, police launched an inquiry. Their efforts bore fruit when a mobile phone, integral to the crime, was tracked to Jotvand Para village, Bahraich district (Uttar Pradesh).

Abdul Rehman was arrested in Uttar Pradesh for purchasing the phone for Rs 4,500 from Vishal Sonkar in Mumbai. Upon arresting Sonkar, it was revealed that the phone was initially bought for Rs 5,000 from Yashif alias Ashif Patel of Ujjain. Upon apprehending Patel, he confessed to robbing Anirudh Joshi with two of his friends. Police seized a motorcycle and phone, totaling Rs 85, 000 from them. The investigation will continue to probe into the whereabouts of the missing ATM card and other potential incidents in the district.

