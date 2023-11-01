 MP: Thieves Decamp With Cereals Worth Lakhs From Godown
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 09:44 PM IST
Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified thieves decamped with cereals worth lakhs from a godown in Rajgarh on Tuesday night. The godown was next to Parshwaraj Trading store and belonged to grain merchant Nikhil Suresh Kapadia.

Thieves broke the locks of the shutters to pilfer sacks of soybeans, maize and gram. In the morning people in the vicinity informed Kapadia about the broken locks and sacks of grain scattered outside the godown. Upon inspecting the godown, Kapadia found that 50 quintals of soybean, four quintals of gram and five quintals of maize had gone missing.

The considerable quantity of grain that was taken, according to the police, suggests that the burglars probably utilised a large vehicle to carry out the theft. Although CCTVs were installed in the area by the Municipal Council of Rajgarh, they had been inactive, rendering them useless for capturing crime.

