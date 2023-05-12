MP: The young achievers Yagyanvi Mittal scores 98.2 %, tops district in class 12

Yagyanvi Mittal |

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Raghuwansh Public School continued its proud legacy by securing perfect results in CBSE Class 12th examination which were declared on Friday. Bringing laurels to the school is Yagyanvi Mittal who secured 98.20 % in commerce stream becoming Barwani district topper. Suyash Agrawal also secured first place by securing 96% in science stream. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12th and 10th Board Result 2023 were announced on Friday.

Suyash Agrawal |

Out of 117 students, 26 students secured above 90% in class 12 boards, whereas 30 students secured above 70%, bringing laurels to the schools. As per results, the school maintained its legacy by securing 100% results as all students passed examination in first category. Principal SK Singh extended best wishes and complemented the staff, students and their parents for the best results. Secretary Rajendra Singh Raghuwanshi, director Harish Raghuwanshi and Mahesh Raghuwanshi said that it is a matter of immense pride that the school continues to secure it’s legacy and score such a stellar result this year too.