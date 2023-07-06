MP Terror: Shajapur Temple Priest Rapes 4-Year-Old Dalit

Representative Image |

Shajhapur (Madhya Pradesh): A 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a temple priest on Thursday in Shajapur district of Ujjain division. The accused priest has been identified as Santosh Sharma. A case was regostered against the acuused under POSCO

The information was tweeted by a social media handle -- The Dalit Voice.

Acting upon the heinous crime, Shajapur police have registered an FIR under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protecttion Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), Act 2012.

