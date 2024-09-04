 MP: Tensions Escalate At RMC As Office Superintendent Attempts Suicide Over Salary Disputes
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Tensions Escalate At RMC As Office Superintendent Attempts Suicide Over Salary Disputes

MP: Tensions Escalate At RMC As Office Superintendent Attempts Suicide Over Salary Disputes

The situation unfolded dramatically as fellow employees intervened, snatching a poison from his hand and physically restraining him to prevent the act.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
Office superintendent attempted to commit suicide over salary disputes | Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident at Ratlam Municipal Corporation (RMC), an office superintendent attempted to commit suicide on Wednesday morning, prompted by alleged salary increment issues. The situation unfolded dramatically as fellow employees intervened, snatching a poison from his hand and physically restraining him to prevent the act.

Gopal Jhariwal, the office superintendent, accused accountant Vijay Balotra of withholding salary increments for the past two months. Jhariwal’s frustration stems from his claims that the fourth pay scale, mandated by the state government, has not been implemented for around 10-15 employees in the department.

He reported that despite multiple complaints lodged with the corporation commissioner Himanshu Bhatt and the establishment branch, but no action had been taken.

Read Also
MP Updates: Father-Son Duo Thrashes Auto Driver After His Auto Hit Their Car; Ex-Prisoner Causes...
article-image

The altercation occurred on the first floor of the RMC, directly outside Balotra's cabin, where Jhariwal staged a dharna and vocally protested against his colleague. Employees rushed to the scene after hearing Jhariwal's shouts, managing to take the poison from him and physically preventing him from ingesting the contents.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Pune Banker Dies After Jumping From Atal Setu Bridge Due To Work Pressure; Police Recover Body
Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Pune Banker Dies After Jumping From Atal Setu Bridge Due To Work Pressure; Police Recover Body
Mahadev Betting App Scam: Investigation Reveals Senior Police And Politicians Blackmailing Promoters For Money
Mahadev Betting App Scam: Investigation Reveals Senior Police And Politicians Blackmailing Promoters For Money
UP Horror: Religious Teacher Rapes 13-Year-Old Student At Madrasa In Ghaziabad; Arrested After Child Narrates Ordeal To Father
UP Horror: Religious Teacher Rapes 13-Year-Old Student At Madrasa In Ghaziabad; Arrested After Child Narrates Ordeal To Father
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Chautala Clan Faces Critical Battle For Survival As INLD And JJP Compete
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Chautala Clan Faces Critical Battle For Survival As INLD And JJP Compete

The tense situation persisted for approximately two hours, drawing attention from other officers and staff. Following the incident, officials intervened and confirmed that salary increments had been processed for August, alleviating concerns over the delay.

Read Also
JOB SCAM: Accountant From Education Department Takes ₹1.5L From Youths Promising Government Jobs...
article-image

Accountant's Response

In defence, accountant Vijay Balotra explained that salary discrepancies were due to necessary corrections in the billing process. He assured that the adjustments had been made and the salary would be adjusted accordingly.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Smart City Development Limited Organise Competition For ‘Bright’ City

Indore Smart City Development Limited Organise Competition For ‘Bright’ City

MP: Tensions Escalate At RMC As Office Superintendent Attempts Suicide Over Salary Disputes

MP: Tensions Escalate At RMC As Office Superintendent Attempts Suicide Over Salary Disputes

JOB SCAM: Accountant From Education Department Takes ₹1.5L From Youths Promising Government Jobs...

JOB SCAM: Accountant From Education Department Takes ₹1.5L From Youths Promising Government Jobs...

Madhya Pradesh: Khedi-Gandhwani Road Culvert Construction Raises Safety Concerns

Madhya Pradesh: Khedi-Gandhwani Road Culvert Construction Raises Safety Concerns

Madhya Pradesh: 250 Years on, Family Of Artistes Keeps Alive Tradition Of Making Holkar-Era Ganesh...

Madhya Pradesh: 250 Years on, Family Of Artistes Keeps Alive Tradition Of Making Holkar-Era Ganesh...