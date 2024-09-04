MP: Tensions Escalate At RMC As Office Superintendent Attempts Suicide Over Salary Disputes

Office superintendent attempted to commit suicide over salary disputes | Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident at Ratlam Municipal Corporation (RMC), an office superintendent attempted to commit suicide on Wednesday morning, prompted by alleged salary increment issues. The situation unfolded dramatically as fellow employees intervened, snatching a poison from his hand and physically restraining him to prevent the act.

Gopal Jhariwal, the office superintendent, accused accountant Vijay Balotra of withholding salary increments for the past two months. Jhariwal’s frustration stems from his claims that the fourth pay scale, mandated by the state government, has not been implemented for around 10-15 employees in the department.

He reported that despite multiple complaints lodged with the corporation commissioner Himanshu Bhatt and the establishment branch, but no action had been taken.

The altercation occurred on the first floor of the RMC, directly outside Balotra's cabin, where Jhariwal staged a dharna and vocally protested against his colleague. Employees rushed to the scene after hearing Jhariwal's shouts, managing to take the poison from him and physically preventing him from ingesting the contents.

The tense situation persisted for approximately two hours, drawing attention from other officers and staff. Following the incident, officials intervened and confirmed that salary increments had been processed for August, alleviating concerns over the delay.

Accountant's Response

In defence, accountant Vijay Balotra explained that salary discrepancies were due to necessary corrections in the billing process. He assured that the adjustments had been made and the salary would be adjusted accordingly.