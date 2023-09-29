MP: Tension In Kukshi After Miscreants Pelt Stones At Anant Chaturdashi Procession; Over A Dozen Injured

FP Photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Over a dozen people, including two cops, were injured in a stone-pelting incident on the Anant Chaturdashi procession in Kukshi tehsil of Dhar district reported on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The incident occurred at a sensitive Badpura locality when a clash broke out between two groups during the procession. The injured individuals were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Miscreants also vandalised some of the shops and vehicles parked at the roadside.

As soon as the local administration came to know about the incident, additional forces from the nearby police station rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. They chased away the miscreants. The procession also could not be taken out completely. Policemen remained deployed in the area throughout the night.

Vehicles vandalised, shops set on fire

According to the police, the Anant Chaturdashi procession reached Barpura, a sensitive locality of Kukshi, at around 11 pm. There was a dispute regarding the issue of pushing. The police took immediate action and pacified the matter by giving advice. The procession started again.

Suddenly at around midnight, stone pelting started at the procession. This spread panic among the people. Amidst the stampede, miscreants set fire to a clothing shop and another mobile shop. After vandalizing the vehicles, they were burnt. The locks of some shops were broken and the goods were destroyed. The police took charge and chased them away.

Survey underway to calculate damage

On Friday morning, Dhar collector Priyank Mishra, SP Manoj Kumar Singh reached Kukshi and inspected the area. They instructed the local administration to identify those involved in stone pelting and vandalism and register a case.

ADM Ashwini Kumar Rawat said, “Video footage of the incident is being scrutinized. The people involved in this are being searched. At present there is peace in the entire area. Police-administration team is present at every intersection. Soon an FIR will be registered and arrest will be made. A survey is being conducted regarding the damage”.

