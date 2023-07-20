MP: Tension In Dhar Village After Harijans 'Banned' From Temple

Dhar/Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Kukshi tehsil of Dhar district on Thursday witnessed a protest from Dalit community members after a banner bearing a message which strictly forbade the entry of specific category people to enter the Shiv temple in the village.

The matter was reported at Lohari village in the Kukshi development block. As soon as the picture of the banner went viral on social media, many of the people belonging to the Dalit community thronged to the site and staged a chakka jam on Manawar – Kukshi road creating long traffic jams on both sides on Wednesday at 10 pm.

Kukshi police tried to discuss with the villagers, but the JAYS organisation present here asked them to call senior officials. After talking to the villagers, the administration team got the banner removed immediately.

Apart from Manawar MLA Dr Hiralal Alawa also reached the spot. He assured the villagers to talk to the administrative officials. After discussion for about two and a half hours, people left the streets at around 12:30 am.

SP Manoj Kumar Singh said that a case has been registered against Prahlad Vishwakarma, who put up this banner, under the SC-ST Act, including assault.

Matter Went Viral On Social Media

Shri Narmadeshwar Mahadev Temple was constructed in the village three months ago. The villagers visit the temple daily for darshan. On Wednesday evening, a photo of a banner went viral on social media, in which it was written that this temple is not for the public. This property is private. In such a situation, it is requested that it is strictly forbidden for ......... (special society) to enter the temple. Thank you Jaggirdar.

After opening the chakka jam, Dhanraj, a resident of the village, along with some people reached the police at around 1 am. Dhanraj told the police that Prahlad Vishwakarma had put this banner on the temple. We went to Prahlad and told him that such a banner might hurt the sentiments of the society. On this, Prahlad started abusing and said that this is his personal temple and also threatened to kill us, Dhanraj said.

Done To Harass Us: Tribal Activists

Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) activist Mahendra Kannauj says that even society does not want to go on anyone's private land. Still, the sentiments of the community have been hurt by the banner carrying the derogatory message. Tribals are the original residents of the country, this type of act has been done to harass the people of the society, Kannauj said.

Land Record To Be Investigated

The land has been described as private property in the banner. The villagers alleged that Prahlad Vishwakarma has encroached on the government land. The land on which the temple is built should also be investigated. The villagers have demanded the officials demarcate the land. Soon the people of the Balai community will hold a big demonstration regarding this.

Meanwhile, ASP Devendra Patidar said that during the initial inquiry, the person who put up this banner agreed to do so out of ignorance. The police have registered a case under the Atrocity Act and detained the person who put the board. The temple is open for all, ASP Patidar said.

