MP: Temple Guards Throw Away Prasad Materials, Woman Vendor Sits On Dharna    

Woman prasad vendor narrates her woes in Ujjain on Saturday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The prasad items in front of the Dattatreya Temple outside the Mahakaleshwar Temple kept for sale by a woman who had set up a stall on the road were allegedly thrown on the road on Saturday by the security personnel of the Mahakal Temple Committee.

Around 9 am all the goods from the shop of Nisha Kahar, a poor woman who ran a shop offering prasad to Lord Mahakal, were thrown away by the temple guards and employees.

The woman sat on dharna with prasad spread on the road. She alleged that she was sitting on the roadside to sell prasad when the security personnel of Mahakal Temple came and abused her and threw all the items including the prasad packets on the road.

“I live in a rented house worth Rs 3,000 and where should I go with my three children,” she asked.

Mahakal Hand Cart and Footpath Traders Association president Sanjay Singh Chauhan said that according to the Street Vendor Act 2014, which was approved in 2017 by the Madhya Pradesh government, the street vendors are not being allowed business and support their families.

