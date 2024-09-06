MP: Tehsildar On CM's Home Turf Ujjain Assaulted For Asking Disc Jockey Not To Use Amplifiers

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons, including a disc jockey, were arrested for allegedly assaulting a tehsildar in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain after he asked them not to use amplifiers, popularly called "DJ", at a religious event, an official has said.

Ujjain is the home turf of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, whose first order after taking up the top post in December last year, incidentally, was to ban the use of amplifiers at religious events and places.

"DJ Dheeraj Singh Sondia and Vinod Singh hit Tehsildar Irshad Khan with sticks on the head after he asked them to stop playing DJ music loudly at a religious function in Mahidpur, some 40 km from the district headquarters, as their use is banned," said Additional Superintendent of Police Nitesh Bhargava on Thursday.

The duo has been arrested.

The tehsildar was rushed to a medical facility and given first aid, the official added.

Sources close to Khan said he received three stitches on the head and will undergo an MRI test at the district hospital.

A video circulating on social media showed Khan pressing a handkerchief to his head and covering the wound while being driven to the hospital. Droplets of blood can be seen on his shirt.