MP: Teak worth Rs 5 lakh, two cutter machines seized

Forest departments team during raid in Varla Forest Range near Sendhwa tehsil of Barwani district | FPNS

SENDHWA (BARWANI): In a joint action of Sendhwa Forest Department, Maharashtra Forest Department and local police, a consignment of 3.5 cubic meters of teakwood worth Rs 5 Lakh along with two cutter machines have been seized under Dhavali forest that falls under Varla forest range.

Based on reliable information, police along with forest officials conducted raids at four different places under the forest range.

As per information received from forest divisional officer, Sendhwa, Anupam Sharma, a search warrant was issued against Vinod Singh, Raju Darbar, Tony Sumla and Saysingh Pathan hailing from Dhamanya Village.

During the search operation, two cutter machines were also seized. Four persons have been registered under the relevant sections of Indian Forest Act and Kashta Chiran Act. Although forest officials have intensified raids, smuggling has been going unabated in Sendhwa area.