MP: Tantric Father Kills One-And-A-Half-Year-Old Son In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a gruesome incident, a tantric father killed his one-and-a-half-year-old innocent son here in Dhar district, police said. The incident was reported in the Ghata Billod area and the occult practice was the reason behind the killing, local police claimed.

According to police, tantric Umesh, 32, son of Bhagwan Parihar, resident of Chandan Nagar, broke the child’s head by beating against the wall and throwing him on the ground.

Sub inspector Prashant Pal, in-charge of Ghata Billod outpost, said that on Tuesday afternoon, the mother of accused tantric Umesh, Lakshmi Bai informed the police about the incident.

As soon as the police received the information, the outpost in-charge along with his team reached Umesh's house. The doors of the house were closed from outside and the channel gate was also installed. The family members were sitting outside the house.

Police said that tantric Umesh had come from Ujjain only on Tuesday morning. He used to stay in Ujjain for most of the time and used to perform tantric rituals. In the afternoon, his mother, wife and four children were taken out from inside the house.

He, then, killed his fifth child, a one-and-a-half year old boy inside the house by beating his head against the wall and throwing him on the ground. The police first picked up the boy by breaking the doors along the channel gate and took him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The police have arrested the accused Umesh and registered a case against him. The police are now questioning him as to why he killed his child.