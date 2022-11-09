MP: Swift police action averts tension

Representative Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Timely police action prevented tension in Ramnagar locality of Khandwa town on Wednesday morning after priests and some of the devotees saw damaged idols of Lord Hanuman and Lord Shiva at the temple.

Kotwali police station in-charge KD Tiwari informed that the incident was reported at the Hanuman temple of Chirakhadan Multi in Shivraj Nagar, where some unidentified miscreant vandalised the idol.

The matter came to the fore early morning when some of the devotees from the area along with priests Sanjay Markanday and Ramesh Giri visited a temple. They immediately alerted temple priests and subsequently police at around 8 am.

The photographs of the idols that were broken up have gone viral on social media.

Swung into the action, a police team from the Ramnagar police outpost immediately rushed to the spot and began an investigation into the matter. During the preliminary investigation, police recorded the statements of temple priests who suspected the involvement of some miscreant from the nearby slum area. Police detained one Basant Barkane on suspicion since he is addicted to liquor and ganja. He was involved in similar incidents in the past as well.

During interrogation, he confessed his misdeed and based on his confession, police booked him under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code for hurting religious sentiments, Tiwari said.

Tiwari added that when police detained Basant, he was in an inebriant condition. Police once again re-organised all the idols and performed all the religious rituals by the priests.

