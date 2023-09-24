MP: ‘Swasthya Sandesh Yatra’ Taken Out In Ujjain

‘Swasthya Sandesh Yatra’ was taken out on the sidelines of National Naturopathy Conference in Ujjain on Saturday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the second day of the three-day 39th National Naturopathy Conference being held in the Swarn Jayanti Auditorium of Vikram University, ‘Swasthya Sandesh Yatra’ was taken out in the wee hours here on Saturday.

The objective of this yatra was to make the common citizens of Ujjain aware of naturopathy and the five great elements related to soil, water, sunlight, and air and to motivate people to adopt the rules of naturopathy.

About 150 participants from different parts of the country participated in this yatra. During the yatra, an attempt was made to attract people towards naturopathy by chanting slogans.

This yatra started from Juna Akhara and ended at the campus of Vikram University where the vice-chancellor of Vikram University Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey also participated in the yatra. The first scientific session in the convention was presided over by Dr Sachchidanand, vice-president of All India Naturopathy Council.

Other speakers present on the stage included Dr Chhaganlal Sonwani and Dr Shambhu Dayal Bharti Raipur, Dr Ramgopal Jodhpur, Dr Basant Imphal, Subodh Dada and Dr Navlaji Mule Maharashtra, Dr Kanta Bajwa Delhi and Dr Kusum Shah.

This session was also open for the participants apart from Dr Chittaranjan Sahu from Orissa, Dr Shashikant Shukla, Dr Pradeep Kumar Singh from Agra, Dr Atvir Singh from Haryana and Dr Ghazala Rameshwaram, other participants also presented their papers.

In his presidential speech, Dr Sachchidananda said that by living close to nature, we will not get diseases, otherwise we will not need any kind of treatment, so we have to try that we do not to fall sick and for that, a natural lifestyle is the only way to do it.

In the second scientific session, various diseases of women and problems of women were discussed from the point of view of naturopathy. This session was presided over by Kusum Shah.

Other speakers of the session included Kanta Bajwa, DD Shendre, Dr Bindu Singh Pawar, Omnath Mishra, Avadhesh Mishra and Sachchidanand presented their views.

