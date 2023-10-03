MP: `Swachhata Hi Seva’ At Kendriya Vidyalaya In Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Under `Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, an ambitious programme of the Government of India, `Swachhata Pakhwada’ and `Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign was organised here on Sunday.

In this sequence, Kendriya Vidyalaya Mhow organised a shramdaan programme. A one-hour cleanliness campaign was conducted in the area around the school campus and the area around Swarg Mandir, Hari Phatak and Saat Rasta.

The programme was inaugurated with a cleanliness rally. After which the teachers and students of the school divided into different teams and spent one hour in different areas.

Along with the sanitation workers, teachers and students not only did the cleaning work with full enthusiasm but also understood the importance of the work of the sanitation workers and considered cleaning work as an honourable job.

Principal Pooja Srivastava and programme coordinator vice-principal Thakur urged to take steps towards a better and cleaner future.

