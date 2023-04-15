 MP: Surplus civic budget with no new taxes presented by Ratlam mayor
MP: Surplus civic budget with no new taxes presented by Ratlam mayor

While presenting his first budget mayor Patel said that the budget will focus on improving infrastructure in the city and also beautification.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 04:15 AM IST
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A surplus annual budget of Ratlam Municipal Corporation (RMC) for the financial year 2023-2024 was presented by mayor Prahalad Patel with no new taxes.

In the budget, receipts have been estimated at Rs 571.71 crore while expenditure has been estimated at Rs 571.26 crore thus showing a surplus of Rs 44.25 lakh. Discussion on the new budget will take place on April 17 in the general meeting of RMC.

While speaking on the cleanliness in the city, he said that most of the complaints have been received on the cleanliness issue and therefore with the help of the 'Mahapaur helpline' solution is being provided.

He said for maintaining cleanliness in the city two new zones have been created which will take the total zones to 6. In the new budget provision has been made to purchase more resources for cleaning purposes. He also highlighted the head-wise expenditure on important heads of the city requirements during the financial year 2023-23.

