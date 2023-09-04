MP: Subhash Yadav Foundation To Honour 152 Teachers, 446 Students

Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The Subhash Yadav Foundation here is set to hold a magnificent ceremony in Borawan to honour 152 teachers who have made their significant contributions to the field of education on the auspicious occasion of Teachers' Day.

The event will be graced by Kasrawad MLA Sachin Yadav and former Union minister Arun Yadav, who will confer the prestigious accolades upon these educators.

Besides, the Foundation will also honour as many as 446 students who have excelled in their Class X and XII board exams, achieving over 75 per cent marks. These diligent students would be bestowed with the esteemed Subhash Yadav Shiksha Ratna Samman 2023 by Arun Yadav and Sachin Yadav.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Engineering College JIT in Borawan at 11.30 am. According to MLA Yadav, a total 116 retired teachers and 36 principals from Kasrawad would be honored for their remarkable service to the community. These dedicated educators will receive the Subhash Yadav Shiksha Ratna Samman 2023, adorned with shawls and commendation citations.

Furthermore, it was highlighted that a remarkable 446 students from the Kasrawad constituency have achieved above 75 per cent in their board exams, a source of great pride for the community and they would also be awarded.

