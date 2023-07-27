MP: Sub-Standard Food Served Under Mid-Day Meal Scheme In Alot School | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Despite repeated complaints quality of mid-day meal at Kanya Shala Secondary School has remained poor. Half-cooked chapatis, watery dal (lentils) that looks more like a soup are what schoolchildren are reportedly getting under the scheme.

Self Help Group – Topper Group - that serves the mid-day deal never adheres to the food chart. Even teachers’ protests over food quality have failed to evoke any response.

For growth, children need proper nutritious food but the food that is being served to students of government schools is of poor quality. Irked over poorer quality food, Balmukund Prajapat of Dussehra Maidan (Alot) created chaos on school premises causing panic among teachers and other staff.

School administration lodged a complaint with Alot police station following which a case was registered against person under Section 151 of the IPC. When contacted, SDM Sunil Jaiswal said that necessary action would be taken after deliberation with BEO concerned to ensure rich mid-day meals in a safe and hygienic manner in all schools.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)