MP: Student Stopped From Reciting 'Shloka' During Assembly In Guna School, FIR Registered Against Principal

Protesters gather in front of the school gate |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been registered against the principal of a private convent school in Guna district for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the FIR was registered at Guna police station on a complaint from Saksham Dubey. Principal of Vandana Convent School Sister Catherine faces allegations of forcefully stopping a student from reciting a shloka during the morning assembly.

This incident has sparked outrage among activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), leading to a chaotic protest.

This action prompted a strong reaction from ABVP activists, who gathered in front of the school gate and forcefully entered the premises. There was a scuffle between activists and police stationed at the school.

Demanding the school's closure within 48 hours, they insisted that an FIR be filed against the principal for her action and her immediate removal from the school.

Following 2 hours of protest, DEO Chandrashekhar Sisodia, intervened in the matter, issuing a show cause notice to the principal.

The DEO emphasised the seriousness of the allegations and demanded a detailed explanation from the school administration.

In response, the school administration clarified that the incident arose from a misunderstanding during the morning assembly, where it was decided beforehand that speeches would be delivered in English.

The administration stressed that the school has always encouraged cultural diversity and the recitation of religious scriptures from various faiths as part of its morning rituals.

Principal Sister Catherine appeared before the protesters and issued an apology, explaining that the incident occurred due to a predetermined agenda for the morning assembly which required speeches to be delivered in English that day.

She expressed regret if anyone's sentiments were hurt and reiterated the school's commitment to respecting all religious sentiments.

Following the DEO's notice and amidst continued pressure from ABVP activists, an FIR has been registered against the principal at the local police station. The investigation into the matter was ongoing.