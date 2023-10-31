MP: Striking Rly Employees Plan Big Demo

Railway employees continued their relay hunger strike in Ujjain on Monday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Railway employees are on a continuous hunger strike since August 21, 2023 against the Ratlam DRM order transferring posts of loco pilots to Indore lobby and abolish the Ujjain lobby. Union Railway minister has already directed the DRM to cancel the said order.

The continuous hunger strike of railway employees against the order of March 20, 2023 to shift Ujjain lobby to Indore continued for the 70th day. Conveners of Ujjain Running Headquarters Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, SS Sharma and Abhilash Nagar said that soon a big demonstration would be organised in the station premises along with the family.

On the 70th day of the hunger strike on Monday, secretary of Ujjain branch of SC/ST Association and Mail Express Train Manager Prem Narayan along with Manohar J, Shahid Khan and Sandeep Nagar sat on hunger strike.