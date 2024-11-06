 MP: Stolen Dumper Worth ₹57 Lakhs Recovered, 3 Held
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 11:42 PM IST
article-image
Accused under police custody along with stolen dumper | FP Photo

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): Police claimed to have cracked the theft of a dumper worth Rs 57 lakh, which was stolen on Diwali night, with the arrest of three persons. The incident occurred on October 31 near the Essar petrol pump close to Bedamau village on the Indore-Betul highway.

Within five days, police managed to recover the stolen dumper and a car used in the crime, leading to the arrest of three individuals. The complaint was filed by Dilip Mandhnya of Shivaji Chauraha Bagli, at the Kamalapur police station. Following the complaint, the SP directed a thorough investigation, which included the formation of three special teams.

The investigation involved examining over 200 CCTV footage from the incident site and surrounding areas, including toll booths and local establishments. The breakthrough came when police interrogated the dumper driver, Amjad Patel, who revealed that the theft was orchestrated by his partners, Jaspal Sendhav and Arjun Sendhav.

Police recovered the stolen dumper and car, with a total value of approximately Rs 60 lakh. The accused were found to have pretended to search for the dumper alongside local villagers for several days, even as they were involved in the theft.

