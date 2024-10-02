 MP: State Congress President Jitu Patwari Urges Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Ensure Safe Return Of Missing NIT Student
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 12:09 AM IST
article-image
MP: State Congress President Jitu Patwari on Left; CM Mohan Yadav on Right | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress president Jitu Patwari urged CM Mohan Yadav on Tuesday regarding the safe return of the city’s 21-year-old girl, Ojasvi Gupta, who went missing from NIT College after dropping a four-page letter on September 15.

Patwari wrote on X, “The parents of the daughter are in deep concern, and despite numerous assurances, the government has not taken any concrete steps to find her.”

Patwari urged the Chief Minister to take immediate action, “I requested CM Mohan Yadav that the state government talk with Tamil Nadu government to ensure the safe return of our daughter."

Ojasvi walked out of the institute leaving behind her ATM card, Aadhaar card and important documents in the hostel room. Her mobile phone too has been switched off ever since. Her going missing has something to do with torture, mental harassment and discrimination at the college after she became the CR.

Even her father Nutesh Gupta concurred: “She was happy till she was made CR about 10 days prior to the incident. This led to harassment by her classmates as they were unable to accept a North Indian as their class representative.

The missing student's elder brother, Palash Gupta, burst into tears at the thought of his sister. "With each passing day, the fear that something untoward has happened is increasing in our minds. But we pray that my sister is safe wherever she is," he said.

