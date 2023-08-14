MP: St Joseph School Holds Investiture Ceremony For Students In Mahidpur

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): St Joseph School, Mahidpur, organised an investiture ceremony for students of academic session 2023-24 in the school premises. Father Lizo and Father Anand attended as chief guests in the programme.

Head boy Yatharth Tiwari, head girl Rakshita Kochher and other members of the newly-elected student council were administered oaths to execute their duties with integrity, faith and excellence in the interest of students. The students of different houses along with the head of the departments (HoDs) saluted the guests in a parade.

While addressing the event, keynote speaker and chief guest Father Lizo congratulated the students and motivated them to lead successful lives. The investiture ceremony (marking the formation of new student council) signifies the reliance and confidence that the school places in the newly-elected council. Principal Soby Thomas extended congratulations to all students. Head boy Tiwari while extending a vote of thanks concluded the programme.