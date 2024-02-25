MP: Spice Grinding Unit Sealed For Flouting Norms

Amjhera (Madhya Pradesh): In a recent crackdown against adulteration, the food safety team in Dhar district sealed a spice grinding factory operating without a licence in Amjhera. Following the directives of Collector Priyank Mishra, the officials raided the factory operating under the name of KFC Traders at Old Bus Stand Road. During the inspection, it was found that the factory, believed to be owned by Abdul Qadir, was engaged in the manufacturing of chilli powder and coriander powder.

Moreover, 32 packs of Indore-manufactured Heera A One turmeric powder lacking essential labelling information such as batch number, manufacturing date and expiry date were found. Food safety officer Sachin Logaria said samples of chilli powder, Mahi brand refined soybean oil and Heera A One turmeric powder were collected for testing. Further investigation revealed that Qadir lacked the necessary licence under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Consequently, three quintals of turmeric powder and 30 kg of chilli powder was confiscated. The seized materials, valued at Rs 29,987, will undergo testing at the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal. The factory was sealed and further action will be taken under the relevant laws of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.