MP: Speeding Car Rams Into Road Divider, 3 Injured

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding car coming from Agar rammed into the road divider at Chak Kamed intersection on Agar Road here on Sunday night. The nearby residents woke up from their sleep after hearing the sound. The injured were removed from the car with great difficulty and information was given to 108 ambulance and Dial 100. Till Monday morning the injured neither reached the government hospital nor did the police register the information of the incident in the police register. All three injured were missing till filing this report.

The car (MH 14 JU 9126) was damaged after hitting the road divider. Eyewitnesses Mahesh and Anil Chandel said that the speed of the car was very fast. Apart from the driver, a woman and a man were sitting in it. The driver was taken out by breaking the door. All three persons were seriously injured. Mahesh said that 45 minutes after giving the information, the ambulance reached here and left for the hospital with the injured while policemen came from Dial 100 discussed with people and left. They did not even ask anyone to remove the car stuck in the divider.

Dumper crushes student to death

A dumper running on the wrong side on Indore Road crushed an engineering student riding a bike here late Sunday. Passersby informed the family through the mobile phone found in the youth’s pocket and deflated the tyres of the dumper. Sarvesh (23), son of Madhusudan Bairagi, a resident of Kanchanpura was an engineering student. His brother Madhav said that Sarvesh had gone to Tapobhoomi to attend a wedding ceremony.

At around 11 pm, he was returning home on his bike on Indore Road. The dumper (MP 13 H 0855) filled with grit and coming on the wrong side hit his bike hard. Passersby took Sarvesh to the hospital and deflated the tyres of the dumper. However, the driver fled with the dumper from the spot about 30 minutes after the incident. On receiving the information, Nanakheda police also reached the spot. After an examination in the hospital, the doctor declared Sarvesh dead.