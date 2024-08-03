 MP Special: Cyclist Duo From Khetia Completes Char Dham Yatra Within 34 Days
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 03, 2024, 08:23 AM IST
Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): In a display of determination and faith, Chandrakant Pundalik Koli and Sagar Subhash Chauhan, both from Khetia, completed Char Dham Yatra on bicycles, covering 3,000 km in 34 days. The duo embarked on their journey on June 17.

During their journey, they traversed through Ujjain, Mathura, Vrindavan, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath, braving difficult terrain and changing weather conditions. Despite the challenges, they remained resolute, relying on the support of the locals along the way, who provided them with food and accommodation.

Sharing their experience, Chandu and Vicky said they witnessed the changing forms of nature, difficult climbs and beautiful natural scenery during their journey. They credited the successful completion of the yatra to the blessings of Lord Mahadev.

Upon their return, Chandrakant and Sagar were felicitated by Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers, social workers and friends, who welcomed them with drums and fireworks. This remarkable achievement marks the first time someone from Khetia has undertaken such a long journey by bicycle.

