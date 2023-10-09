MP: Sonkatch Civic Body Under Fire Over Dumping Waste Materials

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): People vented ire at Sonkatch Municipal administration, which dumped waste materials on regular basis on the Indore-Bhopal Highway near the new bridge built on the Kalsindh River, leaving a foul smell on the highway.

The foul smell not only causes discomfort but also poses a potential health hazard.

This has raised concerns among the residents and commuters who use the highway regularly. Notably, the Kalsindhi River is the lifeline of Sonatch tehsil and flows close to the place where the council dumps daily waste. Not only the garbage but filth and dead animals are being thrown at that place.

This has led to severe pollution in the Kalsindhi River, posing a significant threat to the ecosystem and the health of the local community. Many feel that urgent measures should be taken to address this issue and ensure the proper disposal of waste to protect the river and its surroundings.

Farmers alleged that plastic bags and other materials are scattered all along, causing a potential health hazard.

Not only farmers, but even the shop owners on the highway are raising concerns over the problem. They said it has become difficult for them to continue business. They even suspect that unless serious measures are taken, people may infected with disease.

Sonkatch Municipal dumps around four to five trolleys of garbage daily. The entire area is also littered with carcasses of animals, which are the main sources of food for vultures and eagles.

Trenching ground on paper

Although the council has its trenching ground, there is also a machine installed to segregate dry and wet waste and turn it into compost. Even after that, the council is dumping its waste on the highway and private land instead of in the places designated for it.

When contacted, the CMO Vishnu Prasad Deora said the council does not have a trenching ground, due to which the garbage is being thrown on private land. We have emphasized the urgent need for a designated trenching ground to address the mounting garbage disposal issue in our locality.

Through a letter, we have demanded from the district collector that he provide land for the trenching ground.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)