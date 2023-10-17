 MP: Sonkar Receives Rousing Welcome In Pipalrawan
Sonkar received a rousing welcome at Free Ganj Chouraha from party workers

Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidate from Sonkatch Dr Rajesh Sonkar received a rousing welcome at Free Ganj Chouraha from party workers including Nirbhay Singh Karada, youth leader Ajay Bamniya and Aslam.

The public meeting was attended by BJP mandal president Rajendra Patel, general secretary Rakesh Singhal, corporator Sunil Malviya, BJP Yuva Morcha Mandal president Krishna Pal Singh Rajput along with BJP representatives and party workers.

