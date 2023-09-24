MP: Sonkar Dreams Of Congress-Free Nation, Promises All-Round Growth

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst a surge of enthusiasm and fervour, Rajesh Sonkar, the BJP candidate for the Sonkatch assembly, addressed a gathering of BJP workers in Pipalrawan. In his inspiring speech, Sonkar pledged to transform the assembly into one of the ten most developed assemblies in the state.

He assured the dedicated party workers that he had arrived in Pipalrawan with determination, responding to their calls. Sonkar also commended the BJP workers for initiating the process of eradicating Congress through the municipal council elections in Pipalrawan.

With unwavering confidence, he declared that, with the support of these workers, Congress would be ousted not just from the Sonkatch assembly but also from the state and the central government.

He praised Pipalrawan as the place that ignited the Prime Minister's vision of a Congress-free nation. On this occasion, guests, including former district general secretary Bahadur Singh Pilwani, former mandal president Prithviraj Razapur and mandal president Harendra Singh Pilwani were present.

The event was graced by the presence of numerous influential figures from local politics. In a significant development, Kailash Pathondia, the former Sarpanch of Ghatyakalan village, announced his departure from Congress to join the BJP. He cited his admiration for the BJP government's comprehensive plans and inclusive policies as the driving force behind his decision.

