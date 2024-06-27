MP: Smart City Board Discusses Proposals Worth Rs 600 Cr

A meeting to discuss Simhastha preparations in progress in Ujjain on Wednesday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations for Simhastha Mahaparv-2028 have intensified with the Smart City Board meeting on Wednesday discussing proposals worth Rs 600 crore. There are proposals to widen the city roads with Rs 400 crore and to build a time calculation research centre and Kumbh museum in the South Assembly constituency with Rs 50 crore.

Proposals to build a multi-model transit hub, bus stand and parking lots with Rs 150 crore were also discussed in the meeting. The face of Ujjain is going to change for Simhastha 2028. The narrow roads of the city will be widened.

For this, there is a proposal of Rs 400 crore for road construction including land acquisition. The proposed works were reviewed at the fair office located on Kothi Road in the presence of MLA Anil Jain Kaluheda, Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) speaker Kalawati Yadav, UMC commissioner Ashish Pathak, SE Neeraj Pandey, UDA EE KC Patidar, PHED EE NK Bhaskar and technical officers.

In the meeting, discussions were held on building a multi-model transit hub, bus stand and parking lots with Rs 150 crore. In view of the increasing number of passengers in the city, there is a plan to develop the railway station and Dewasgate bus stand area as a multi-transit hub. The railway station and bus stand will be included in one campus. All the facilities including rail, bus will be available in one place. The UMC is ready to give the land of the Dewasgate bus stand to the hub.

Union road surface minister Nitin Gadkari had also asked his officials to test this plan and prepare a report. The proposals of UMC included widening of 2.25 km long road from Gadi Adda Square to Bada Pull via VD Cloth Market, KD Gate, Juna Somvariya with Rs 25 crore, widening of 1.8 km road to Chhoti Puliya via VD Cloth Market, Teliward, Dhaba Road with Rs 19 crore and widening of 1.8 km road from Koyla Phatak Square to Chhatri Chowk-Gopal Mandir with Rs 17 crore and construction of bridge from Karkaraj temple to Bhookhi Mata temple with Rs 15 crore.

Widening of road from Khajurwali Masjid, Abdalpura, Rabindranath Tagore Marg, Jiwajiganj police station to Ganesh Chowk with Rs 7.50 crore, 600 metre road from Nanakheda to Shanti Palace Chauraha with Rs 2.50 crore, widening of road from Kalbhairav ??temple to Simhastha Sarovar Ganesh temple with Rs 2 crore and widening of 18-metre long road from Teliwada to Kanthal Chauraha with Rs 1 crore have been included.

Rs 10 cr for rejuvenation of Mangalnath Mandir

As part of the preparations for Simhastha Mahaparv, in the first phase, stone cladding work will be carried out in the Mangalnath Temple complex at a cost of over Rs 10 crore. Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh visited the Mangalnath Temple on Wednesday morning to discuss the proposed construction works with the officials. He reviewed the DPR for the proposed works, which are planned with an estimated budget of Rs 20 crore for the rejuvenation of the temple complex. Ujjain Development Authority CEO Sandeep Soni, SE Neeraj Pandey, SDM LN Garg and other officials from the relevant departments were present.