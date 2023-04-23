 MP: Six get 5 years RI for attacking cops during Covid-19
The miscreants intercepted the police vehicle and attacked cops with sticks.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 12:26 AM IST
Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Six people were awarded five-year rigorous imprisonment by Alirajpur court for assaulting on-duty cops during Covid-19 pandemic.

According to prosecution, on April 18, 2020, a dial 100 emergency police team reached Jain Temple on KB Road at 10 pm on information of ruckus by miscreants.

The miscreants intercepted the police vehicle and attacked cops with sticks. They even vandalised police vehicle. Two police officials Rakesh and R Narpat sustained injuries and underwent medical treatment.

Taking prompt action, a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Arms Act with Nanpur police station. Police arrested six suspects namely Mukam Shankar Mourya, 27, Bahadur (22), KamleshBhilala (30), Samrath Bhilala (22), Madhu Singh (30) and Ramesh Bhilala (22), of Mori Phaliya, Nanpur. Mukam Shankar Mourya is a notorious criminal. In the past, he was booked for assaulting doctor of PHC Nanpur and obstructing governmental works. Court has announced 5 years RI and slapped with fine of Rs 1,000 each.

