MP: Six from terrorist group Sufa held in Ratlam for planning bomb blast

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six persons from terrorist organisation Sufa were arrested in Ratlam on Tuesday. As per reports of News 18, they were accused of planning a bomb blast.
While other two accused of the same terrorist group were on run, police have launch the search to nab them.
National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting a raid on the property of the accused.
(More details awaited)
