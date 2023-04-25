 MP: Six from terrorist group Sufa held in Ratlam for planning bomb blast
MP: Six from terrorist group Sufa held in Ratlam for planning bomb blast

Two accused on run.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
Representational Image | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six persons from terrorist organisation Sufa were arrested in Ratlam on Tuesday. As per reports of News 18, they were accused of planning a bomb blast.

While other two accused of the same terrorist group were on run, police have launch the search to nab them.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting a raid on the property of the accused.

(More details awaited)

