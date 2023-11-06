MP: Sigh Of Relief In BJP Camp, Senani Extends Support To Arya

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): There will be a sigh of relief in the BJP camp as it sorted out an internal rift in the party regarding the candidature in the Sendhwa constituency. Anusuchit Janjati Morcha district president Relas Senani decided to extend his support to BJP candidate and former minister Antar Singh Arya, fielded from the constituency for the ensuing assembly elections. Senani, accompanied by his followers, on Sunday, reached Arya’s house to express his full support to Arya.

Both of the senior leaders of the party sorted out their differences during their meeting. Senani termed his ire after the ticket denial as a natural human reaction, which was only temporary. There were speculations that the party could be at a disadvantage since Senani had demanded a ticket from Sendhwa but the party fielded Arya instead. The party stopped the escalation of internal disputes in time and made Senani agree along with his supporters. The support of Senani and his followers has strengthened and benefitted the party as a large number of his supporters have been working for the party for a long time.

