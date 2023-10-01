 MP: Shriwali Shoots Gold In State Rifle Competition
Updated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 09:47 PM IST
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Shriwali Srivastava of Niyudh Gurukul secured a gold medal in the state-level rifle shooting competition under Khelo MP Youth Games-2023, thereby bringing laurels to the district. She is also a member of Niyudh Airgun and Archery Sports Association, Mandsaur.

The state-level competition of Khelo MP-2023, being organised by the sports and youth welfare department, was held in Shivpuri. Shriwali has triumphed in peep sight air rifle event while representing Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy, Bhopal. A large number of people congratulated Shriwali on her achievement.

Narendra Srivastava, founder of World Fighting Federation; Rajendra Agarwal, president of Niyudha Airgun and Archery Sports Association (Mandsaur); Vijendra Deora, district sports and youth welfare officer and others expressed their happiness and wished her the very best for future endeavours.

