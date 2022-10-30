MP: Show-cause notice to deputy engineer, secretary in Sardarpur tehsil

FPNS

SARDARPUR (DHAR): Janpad panchayat CEO Shailendra Sharma has issued a show-cause notice to sector deputy engineer and gram panchayat secretary for sharing misleading information on WhatsApp group, defying state government orders for registration of Ayushman Bharat Cards in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district.

Sardarpur SDM has given directions to various gram panchayats under Janpad Panchayat to achieve 100 per cent target under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana scheme to ensure that health benefits reach the locals. Upon receiving complaints, regarding laxity in work, SDM Rahul Chouhan reached Gumanpura village to inspect Ayushman Card Camps where locals complaint of negligence and corruption in the Gram Panchayat. Despite the complaints, deputy engineer Babita Raj and Gumanpura gram panchayat secretary Amur Bhuriya attempted to mislead the officials by furnishing incorrect information on social media site. Duo shared a photograph of Ayushman Bharat registration camp saying that it had taken place on October 28, 2020, but it had actually taken place on October 17, 2020. Taking cognizance of the matter, SDM given instructions to Janpad CEO to serve a show-cause notice to them. Following instructions of SDM, janpad panchayat CEO served show-cause notice to sector deputy engineer Babita Raj and gram panchayat secretary Amur Bhuriya to seek reply on October 31. SDM also directed that panchayat secretary and engineer be suspended with immediate effect in absence of satisfactory reply for the act.