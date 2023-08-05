MP: Short Circuit Triggers Fire At Doctor's Clinic-Cum-Home In Jabalpur, Alcohol-Based Meds Enrages Flames Causing Huge Damage

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at doctor's clinic-cum-residence at Vijay Nagar MR-4 Road in Jabalpur on Friday night. It is said that a short circuit in the house triggered the fire. Sensing the smoke, half asleep neighbours rushed to their balconies at midnight and called the fire brigade. No casualty was reported.

Six vehicles of the fire brigade reached the spot, however by then goods worth lakhs of rupees had burnt.

According to information, Dr Ruchi Jaiswal, who runs a homeopathic clinic at her home in Vijay Nagar MR-4 Road in Jabalpur's Lordganj police station area. Last night, a short circuit led to a fire. The presence of alcohol-based medicines in the clinic enraged the flames and it soon engulfed the entire house.

