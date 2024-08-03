MP Shocker: Students Found Washing Utensils After Mid-Day Meal In Sardarpur Schools

Irregularities found during inspection |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Priyank Mishra conducted surprise inspections at eight government schools in Sardarpur tehsil, uncovering significant mismanagement and irregularities.

Expressing deep dissatisfaction, Mishra directed SDM Megha Panwar to take immediate action against the erring officials.

During the inspections at Government Secondary School Baloda, students were found washing utensils after their mid-day meal, a task designated for self-help groups.

The collector ordered disciplinary measures against the school management. Moreover, Mishra was appalled to discover that a teacher had approved the leave application of the school principal.

Later, he also visited various government schools in Marol, Bandedi, Kesharpura, Baloda, Basahat, Khodra, Ledgaon and other villages.

The collector checked the visitor inspection register and found that no inspection of schools was done by the officials of Sardarpur education department for a long time.

SDM Panwar has ordered for initiating actions against irresponsible teachers and officials implicated in these irregularities.

During inspection at school in Kesharpura village, 22 students attended a village function, leaving classrooms empty and prompting disciplinary action against teachers.