MP Shocker: Minor Girl Who Attempted Suicide Reveals She Was 'Abducted & Gangraped'; 2 Arrested

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl from Khandwa who attempted suicide by jumping from the railway overbridge, revealed that she was abducted and gangraped by two people.

The girl who is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital, battling for life, attempted to kill herself on Sunday.

Accused Duo Took The Girl To Biharipura Village

After the incident, both local police and her relatives are trying to ascertain the actual reason behind her extreme step and while recording her statement, the victim claimed that she was abducted and raped by two people from her neighbouring village. She claimed that the accused duo took her to Biharipura village, where they outraged her modesty.

After this shocking revelation, Narmada Nagar police booked both the accused on rape and POCSO charge and arrested them, confirmed Khandwa SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla.

Duo Forced Minor To Go Along With Them

Investigation officer in the matter, sub-inspector Jagdish Sidhiya informed that on the night of July 15, the accused duo forced the minor to sit on a motorcycle from the village that limits under the Narmada Nagar police station. After which, they took her to Biharipura village, where they raped her and threatened to kill her if she dare to share this incident with anyone. They then took the victim to Khandwa, where she jumped down from the railway overbridge. The victim is admitted to Khandwa District Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

